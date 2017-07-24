Iran: Total deal will generate over $130b revenues

Iran’s oil minister once again threw his weight behind a deal reached with France’s energy giant Total to develop the Islamic Republic’s massive offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf, saying it will generate over $130 billion worth of revenues for the country.

On July 3, Total signed the five-billion-dollar deal to develop Phase 11 of Iran's South Pars, the world's largest gas field.

“Iran’s revenues from the deal with Total will exceed $130 billion during the project,” Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said on Monday.

He rejected the claim that Total’s revenues from the deal will exceed those of Iran’s adding that the foreign consortium will only be paid $12.9 billion during 20 years.

The oil minister said the foreign side will also pay around $1.3 billion as taxes to the Iranian government.

He said delaying the project each year will incur losses of $5.5 billion.

Some Iranian lawmakers said that the deal would undermine the country’s “national interests”. However, government officials rejected the claim, saying the accord will serve the interests of national development.

Zanganeh pointed to the objectives of the country’s Sixth Five-Year Economic Development Plan, saying Iran needs to attract $200 billion of investment in the oil sector.

He said 70 percent of such huge investment should be met through foreign financial resources.

Total will be the deal’s operator with a 50.1 percent stake, alongside Chinese state-owned oil and gas company CNPC with 30 percent, and National Iranian Oil Company’s subsidiary Petropars with 19.9 percent.

The project will have a production capacity of two billion cubic feet per day, or 400,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day including condensate, Total says, adding that the gas will supply the Iranian domestic market starting in 2021.

The first stage of the South Pars development will cost around $2 billion and the production is expected to start within 40 months.

The agreement marks the first major Western energy investment in the Islamic Republic since the lifting of sanctions against the country in January 2016 which followed the signing of a nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the major world powers a year earlier.

The offshore field was first developed in the 1990s. Total was one of the biggest investors in Iran until the imposition of international sanctions in 2006.

Total signed an initial agreement with Tehran on November 8.

The French company had delayed the final investment decision as it waited for US President Donald Trump’s administration to renew the US sanctions waivers.

Trump extended sanctions relief for Iran in May.

Iran, a major producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, hopes its new petroleum contracts will attract foreign companies and boost oil and gas output in the post-JCPOA era.