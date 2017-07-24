Ronaldo urges Neymar to wait for United

Ronaldo (R) spent a hugely successful six years in Manchester United before moving to Real Madrid in 2009. Photo by: JOSEP LAGO/GETTY IMAGES

Cristiano Ronaldo urged his rival Neymar not to quit Barcelona this summer, and only switch the Spanish giant for Manchester United.

The Real Madrid icon has a close relationship with Neymar due to their shared commitments with sponsorship giant Nike, and the Portuguese star is believed to have sent a message to his counterpart advising him on the situation, the Daily Mail reported.

Neymar appears to be on the verge of quitting Barcelona for French side PSG, which is happy to meet the incredible €222 million (£197 million) buyout clause of the player.

In a deal which would see Neymar become comfortably the most expensive footballer in the history of the game, PSG is also reported to be willing to pay the Brazilian star £500,000 per week.

PSG is keen to get the deal over the line, and will use Neymar as a marketing tool in the future to promote its brand across the world.

But world footballer of the year Ronaldo has chosen to give his rival a little bit of useful counsel, as reported by Spanish media outlet Diariogol.

The title reports that Ronaldo has told Neymar it would be a mistake to leave the Catalan club, particularly to make a downward step to a smaller European side.

Ronaldo is said to have outlined only one possible destination for the Brazilian should he choose to turn his back on Barca; Manchester United.

The Red Devils are one of the few clubs in the world which match Barcelona in terms of stature, global fan base and sheer spending power.

Ronaldo spent a hugely successful six years in Manchester, from 2003 to 2009, developing into one of the finest players in world football.

The Neymar saga looks set to serve up plenty more twists and turns before the transfer window slams shut, but one man who is convinced the mercurial forward will stay is defender Gerard Pique.

The Catalan star took to social media on Sunday night to post an image of himself with Neymar, along with the caption “Se queda” – roughly translating to “he stays.”