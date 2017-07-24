Bonucci: ‘Bond had faded’

Leonardo Bonucci left Italian champion Juventus after seven years in the Turin club to join AC Milan on a five-year contract. Source: acmilan.com

Leonardo Bonucci revealed that he felt "the bond had faded" at Juventus and said that was a key reason he elected to move to AC Milan this summer.

The center-back had established himself as a cult figure in Turin, playing two Champions League finals, but though Juve fell at the final hurdle again Madrid in May, he felt things had gone as far as they could for him at the club, goal.com reported.

“When you are part of a group for seven years, you leave something – I hope – beautiful inside each of your former teammates. I had intense seven years with Juventus, in which I gave so much to them and vice versa,” he told Milan TV.

“In the last part of the last season, this bond had faded a bit on both sides and thus it was decided for us to go our separate ways. I was lucky enough to have this offer from Milan, which intensified quickly.

“From now on, I’ll think only of Milan.”

Additionally, there were many players at San Siro that the 30-year-old looked up to as a youngster. Alessandro Nesta, for example, was the player who inspired him to become a defender.

He pinpointed Nesta as a player who has particularly influenced him, citing the former Lazio and Italy ace as one of his boyhood heroes.

“The players who played for Milan when I was a child are legends for what they’ve won and given to football. Then, when I got bigger, Nesta became my idol and I went on to become a defender,” he told Milan TV.

“That being said, they’ve written important pages in the history of football and this club.

“I’m at the beginning of my Milan career and I hope to do my bit in helping this jersey back to its previous heights.”

Having finished sixth in Serie A last season, Milan again missed out on Champions League football.