First Iran-Afghanistan freight train on track in two weeks

The first freight train between Iran and Afghanistan will depart the Islamic Republic for the landlocked country within two weeks, said the deputy head of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (IRIR) for planning and investment affairs.

Nourollah Beiranvand further said the East-West Corridor will officially become once the train leaves Iran, IRNA reported.

He added that in the first phase, the railway will transit freight but will later be used to transfer passengers.

He said the construction of the second phase of Iran-Afghanistan railway project which extends for 80 kilometers to the Afghan city of Herat will be undertaken by Iranian engineers concurrently with the completion of the project's first phase.

The official said the project will be fully funded by the Islamic Republic.

Beiranvand said studies are being conducted by Chinese experts on the third phase of the project which is to extend from Herat to Mazar-i Sharif.

He noted that the construction of this phase will complete the international section of Iran-Afghanistan-Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-China railway project.

The official said the international corridor will facilitate the transit of goods in the region.

Beiranvand underlined that the expansion of railway projects in Afghanistan will not only lead to the country's economic development but also to the cultural and economic growth of regional states.

On Sunday, IRIR Managing Director Saeed Mohammadzadeh and Afghanistan Railway Authority's Director General Mohammad Yamma Shams signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tehran on connecting the rail networks of the two neighboring countries.