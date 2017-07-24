Iran's power generation capacity tops 77,000 MW

Iran's nominal electricity generation capacity has surpassed 77,000 megawatts (MW), said deputy energy minister.

Houshang Falahatian told Tasnim News Agency on Monday that in the past year, the power generation capacity has increased by about 2,000 MW.

With the commissioning of three gas units of Sarakhs power plant in the northeastern city of Sarakhs that can produce 75 MW of electricity and the Amirabad natural gas-fueled power plant, the country’s overall nominal capacity reached 77,068 MW.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch construction operations of a power station in the southwestern city of Andimeshk in Khuzestan Province earlier this month, Falahatian said that the country's nominal electricity generation capacity would increase by 3,000 (MW) by next summer.

Iran is now exporting around 12 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity to its neighbors each year, while imports stand at an annual level of 4 billion kWh, he said at the time.

The country's electricity industry ranks 14th in the world and first in the Middle East in terms of power generation.