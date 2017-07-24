500,000-ton rolling unit becomes operational in central Iran

The rolling unit of Abarkuh's Sarmad Iron and Steel Industries Company was inaugurated in the central Iranian province of Yazd on Saturday in a ceremony attended by Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammadreza Nematzadeh.

The unit has an annual output capacity of 500,000 tons, according to a fax sent to Iran Daily.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in which a number of Yazd Province's officials were also present, Nematzadeh stressed that industry is the main propeller of the country's development.

He added establishing industrial units in deprived areas helps transfer modern technologies to these regions, leads to their rapid growth and development and generates jobs.

The minister said, "Until a few years ago, we exported 20 million tons of iron ore mined in the country in the absence of processing units in domestic steel industry. Today, however, we have managed to establish certain steel production units to process iron ore into added-value products and export them thanks to the speedy development of the steel industry."

He expressed his gratitude towards the investors of the project, particularly Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, whose head office is located in Tehran, which accounts for 65 percent of the investments in the construction of the industrial unit.

Nematzadeh hoped that his ministry will be able to extend credit lines to investors in domestic production and industrial sector and give them facilities after a number of problems and certain obstacles are overcome.

Addressing the same ceremony, Abbas-Qoli Samandarian, the managing director of Sarmad Iron and Steel Industries Company, said his firm was established in March 2012 with the objective of meeting a part of the country's requirements in steel products.

He said the company was jointly funded by Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company (65 percent) and Mines and Metals Development Investment Company (35 percent).

Samandarian noted that in addition to the rolling plant, the company is constructing a steel billet factory with an annual production capacity of 600,000 tons in the proximity of the newly inaugurated unit.

Sarmad Iron and Steel Industries Company has been set up in an area of 150 hectares with the aim of establishing the rolling unit having a capacity to produce 500,000 tons of different kinds of round bar and launching the steel billet production plant with an annual output capacity of 600,000 tons.