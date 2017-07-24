Rouhani: Unity key to fulfilling Leader’s guidelines, serving people

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that unity and solidarity among all the forces and institutions of the Islamic establishment are essential for fulfilling the guidelines of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and serving the people.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the top commanders of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, IRNA reported.

Expressing his gratitude towards the IRGC’s devoted and sincere forces, he expressed hope that during his second term in office as president, coordinated efforts by all Iranian Armed Forces would result in the speedy accommodation of the people’s demands.

He expressed optimism that in the next four years, all responsible Iranian institutions will increase their efficiency by demonstrating complete transparency in their specialized fields and guarantee the country’s national security by using modern technologies to improve the combative capabilities of the IRGC and the Islamic Republic of Iran Army.

He also stressed that his administration will fully support the IRGC’s services and efforts in the coming years.

Addressing the same gathering, IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad-Ali Jafari congratulated Rouhani on his reelection as Iran’s president and the huge turnout in the May 19 presidential election.

He voiced the IRGC’s willingness to fully cooperate with the Rouhani administration to achieve the targets of Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

In this meeting, other commanders presented a report on the IRGC’s activities and level of preparedness, and expressed appreciation for the government’s support in expanding the country’s defense capabilities and fighting terrorism.