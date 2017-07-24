RSS
Published: 1500 GMT 24 Jul 2017

'Colorful Dream of Silk Road' comes true in Beijing
ifpnews.com

Iran will take part in the 24th Beijing International Book Fair as a special guest. The Islamic Republic will attend the event this year under the motto: 'Iran: The Colorful Dream of Silk Road'.

According to ifpnews.com, the 24th Beijing International Book Fair will be held from August 23 to 27, announced the Managing Director of Iran's Cultural Fairs Institute Amir-Masoud Shahramnia.

He further said that a poster has been designed for Iran's pavilion "based on geometric designs in Islamic art".

He noted that Iran's pavilion covers an area of 500-square meters. "Six authors and 12 publishers will take part independently while books by 10 publishers would be presented indirectly at the exhibition."

He continued that the Iranian literary agents will be very active at the Islamic Republic's pavilion.

"Iranian books translated into Chinese will be introduced. Likewise, some selected works by Iranian publishers in areas like Iranistics, child and adolescent, contemporary Iranian literature, and books winning domestic awards next to Iranian books printed abroad would also be put on show,” he stated.

According to Shahramnia, a book called 'Chinese Iranologists', which focuses on cultural relations between Iran and China, besides a bibliography of Iranian and Chinese books will be introduced at Iran's corner.

He said projects, such as supporting Iranian books in global markets (Grant), and the week of Iranian films would also be presented to the visitors.

"Live music performance, dramatic storytelling, and experts' forum are among the other activities to be held at the Iranian pavilion in this fair," he concluded.

   
