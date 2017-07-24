Iran: P5+1 not accompanying US over nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said the countries of the P5+1 group are not accompanying the US in its treacherous measures against the nuclear deal.

During a Monday press conference, Qassemi said the United States is in a minority of one in its destructive ambitions against the 2015 nuclear deal between the Islamic Republic and the P5+1 group, which includes the US.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016, Press TV reported.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The JCPOA has been hailed as a triumph for diplomacy, which has benefited all the contractual parties.

The US has, however, been toying with the idea of “tearing up” the accord or effecting changes to it, despite various international bodies, including the United Nations and the European Union warning Washington could not do so as the agreement is a multilateral one.

“The JCPOA is a multilateral agreement,” Qassemi said, adding, “We are aware of European countries’ positions [on it]. They are committed to the JCPOA …. China and Russia’s relevant position is also clear and transparent.”

He noted that a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which gathers representatives of the signatories around the task for monitoring the accord’s implementation, had seen all the attendants pledging their present and future commitments to the pact. “Even the US itself announced that it was committed to it (the JCPOA),” the official said.

Describing the JCPOA as a solid agreement, Qassemi said the US has not been able to undermine it, despite “its lack of commitment and obstruction against it.”

“Therefore, it cannot but take other measures to weaken it so it can deny Iran of its benefits as much as it can, or to spoil the political atmosphere,” he added.

He was referring to Washington’s sanctions against Iran’s missile program, despite the program’s not constituting a violation of the accord.

Iran, though, is a self-sufficient and powerful country, which could move forward without reliance on others, he said, and noted, “This is a source of concern for the US.”

Qassemi expressed hope that US President Donald Trump would not put his country and people in trouble by seeking to act against the JCPOA.

Kuwait ties

On Iran-Kuwait ties, Qassemi said relations at an ambassadorial level will continue.

He said that on Thursday Iran’s ambassador to Kuwait met with Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry officials, who told him “it would be better” for staffers at the Iranian diplomatic mission to reduce their number, and that the mission was advised to take action towards downsizing the workforce within a month and a half.

“This is contemptible,” Qassemi said, and noted that Tehran reserved the right to counteract.

Saudi fishing boat

On Friday, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy seized a Saudi vessel after it trespassed on the country’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

Qassemi said it was natural for vessels to stray into foreign waters as a result of meteorological circumstances.

“This is partly natural and can be subject to interaction and negotiation,” he said. Iran and Saudi Arabia do not have diplomatic relations, but occasionally exchange messages through other channels, Qassemi noted.

Riyadh cut its diplomatic ties with Iran in early 2016 after violent protests in front of its Iran-based diplomatic premises against its earlier execution of a leading Shia cleric.