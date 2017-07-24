Iran Judiciary chief calls on US to release Iranians, assets

Iran’s top judge called on the United States on Monday to release Iranians held in US prisons and billions of dollars in Iranian assets, days after Washington urged Tehran to free three US citizens.

The statement by Ayatollah Sadeq Larijani capped a week of heightened rhetoric over the jailing of Americans in Iran and new US sanctions against the Islamic Republic, Reuters reported.

“We tell them: ‘You should immediately release Iranian citizens held in American prisons in violation of international rules and based on baseless charges’,” Larijani said in remarks carried by state television.

“You have seized the property of the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of all rules and in a form of open piracy, and these should be released.”

On Friday, US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to return Robert Levinson, an American former law enforcement officer who, Washington claims, disappeared in Iran more than a decade ago, and release businessman Siamak Namazi and his father Baqer, imprisoned on espionage charges.

Trump said Iran would face “new and serious consequences” if the three men were not released. US authorities imposed new economic sanctions on Iran on Tuesday over its ballistic missile program.

Earlier this month, Iran said another US citizen, Xiyue Wang, a graduate student from Princeton University, had been sentenced to 10 years in jail for spying.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Monday that the US “cannot and should not” speak to Iran using a threatening language. “The era of threats is over,” he said, adding that some comments by US officials on the arrest of the US citizen “amounted to interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.”

“Such remarks will not have any bearing on Iran’s decisions and judicial system,” said Qassemi.

“The Americans should change their language and discourse, and use some other language and diction in regard to the Iranian nation.”