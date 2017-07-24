Shamkhani: Countering terrorist groups needs coordinated measures

Political Desk

Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Monday that countering the formation and expansion of terrorist groups requires coordinated measures among neighboring countries.

Shamkhani made the comments in a meeting with visiting Afghan president’s national security advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar in Tehran on Monday, IRNA reported.

Both officials also exchanged views on security developments in the region and fighting terrorism.

They also discussed bilateral cooperation on the economy, security, water and fighting illicit drug trafficking.

The Iranian official condemned a Monday terrorist attack in Afghanistan’s capital which killed at least 35 people, expressing condolences to the families of the victims, Afghan government and the nation.

He also expressed concern about the continuation of financial and intelligence support for terrorist and Takfiri groups by certain regional countries on the pretext of establishing religious schools and social institutions, warning that these measures would expand insecurity and ethnic conflicts.

Referring to Iran’s constructive cooperation over the formation of Afghanistan National Unity Government, the Afghan official emphasized the continuation of negotiations in order to strengthen the government’s authority.

Atmar added that the increase of insecurity and political differences in the country paves the way for the strengthening of the influence of terrorism and the spread of insecurity to regional countries.