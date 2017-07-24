Fight against militant groups along border with Syria nearing end: Hezbollah

Hezbollah’s media bureau announced in a statement on Monday that resistance fighters had seized Wadi al-Khayl area, one of the most important strongholds of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – militants on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, located about 124 kilometers northeast of the capital Beirut.

The Lebanese resistance fighters also took control over Jabhat Fatah al-Sham’s positions in Wadi Maarouf, Wadi al-Khayl, Wadi Zaarour, Wadi al-Dam and Wadi al-Daqayeq.

The Hezbollah statement further called on the remaining militants to disarm and save their lives.

“The battle with the Nusra Front is almost over and so we call on all gunmen who remain in the outskirts of Arsal to spare their blood by laying down their weapons and surrendering themselves with guarantees for their safety,” it pointed out.

Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that army soldiers and the Lebanese Red Cross staff had helped 79 women and children refugees fleeing Jurud Arsal camps around Arsal into the town.

Meanwhile, the Arabic-language al-Joumhouria (The Republic) daily newspaper, quoting an unnamed security source, reported that the Lebanese army has adopted precautionary measures along Arsal in the wake of suggestions that militants may attempt to kidnap military personnel.

Hezbollah launched a major push last Friday to clear both sides of Lebanon's border with Syria from “armed terrorists.”

In August 2014, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh terrorist groups overran the eastern Lebanese town of Arsal, killing a number of Lebanese forces. They took 30 soldiers hostage, most of whom have been released.

Since then, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

Hezbollah fighters have fended off several Daesh attacks inside Lebanon. They have also been providing assistance to Syrian army forces to counter the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy.

The movement has accused Israel of supporting Takfiri terrorists operating in the Middle East.

Israel, which continues to occupy Lebanon’s Shebaa Farms and Syria’s Golan Heights, is widely reported to be offering medical help to Takfiri terrorists injured in Syria. In December 2015, British newspaper the Daily Mail said Israel had saved the lives of more than 2,000 Takfiri militants since 2013.