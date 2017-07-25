Arab states’ stance on Al-Aqsa Mosque 'shameful': Hamas official

Hamas representative in Tehran Khaled al-Qaddumi said while Al-Aqsa Mosque needs serious support, certain Arab states’ stances vis-à-vis the holy site is shameful.

Addressing a news conference themed ‘Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islamic Priority, Continuation of Resistance’, in Tehran on Monday, he described current situation faced by Al-Aqsa Mosque as dangerous, saying that the US and its allies are impudently backing the Zionist regime, IRNA reported.

Noting that the Zionist regime has embarked on new aggressions against the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Hamas official said that differences among the Arab states has created a historic chance for the Zionist regime to materialize its ultimate goal, that’s to say predominance over the occupied Palestine.

He also warned about new dangerous projects to be implemented in the holy site, saying that the Zionist regime is seeking to fully occupy the area.

Reiterating that the Palestinian nation are vigilant, he said that Al-Aqsa Mosque is currently a political symbol for them.

The Zionist regime pays no respect to the Palestinian’s holy sites, he said, noting that the Zionists attack and kill Palestinians even inside the mosque.

Describing the Zionists’ crimes as innumerable, he said, “We will never accept that certain countries speak of human rights but close their eyes to the occupying regime’s crimes.”

The news conference ‘Al-Aqsa Mosque, Islamic Priority, Continuation of Resistance’ was held in Tehran to deal with the challenges facing Al-Aqsa Mosque.

It was also attended by Nasser Abu Shairf, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad representative in Iran.