IMF revises up growth forecast for Spain's economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised up its growth forecast for the Spanish economy in 2017 and 2018 to 3.1 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

The figures are 0.5 points higher for 2017 and 0.3 points higher for 2018 when compared with the last forecast announced by the IMF in April this year, Xinhua reported.

This growth will be above that of the euro zone which, according to the latest IMF report, will stand at 1.9 percent and 1.7 percent for 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The IMF, meanwhile, also gave its forecast for other major European countries, such as Germany, France and Italy.

It forecasts German economy will grow by 1.8 percent in 2017 and by 1.7 percent in 2018, while French economy will grow by 1.5 percent and 1.7 percent in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Italy's economy is expected to grow by 1.3 percent this year and by 1 percent in 2018.

In 2017, the IMF pointed out, Spain will be the only advanced country with economic growth above 3 percent, followed by Canada, with 2.5 percent, and the United States, with 2.1 percent.