Iran condemns Lahore terror attack

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi condemned the Monday terrorist attack in Lahore, Pakistan, which claimed the lives of 26 people and injured 49 others.

Qasemi sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims of the sad incident, IRNA reported.

He said, “Resorting to violence and assassination is the outcome of a decadent ideology which has nothing to present but violence.”

The only way to get rid of violence and terror in the region and the world is avoiding using terrorism as a tool to reach political aims in the framework of dual standards.

Lahore Police announced that the blast was a terrorist attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Minister of Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in separate messages expressed condolences over the sad incident and they sympathized with the bereaved families of the victims.