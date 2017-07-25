South Korea revises up economic growth forecast for 2017

South Korea on Tuesday raised its growth forecast for 2017 by 0.4-percentage point to three percent as Asia's fourth-largest economy has been basking in brisk exports led by the global economic recovery.

For the next year, the government expects the economy to pull off around three percent growth, according to the new economic policy plan endorsed by the Cabinet, according to Yonhap.

The Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a statement, "In 2017, the economy will likely grow an improved three percent on the back of an upturn in exports and investment and fiscal expansion brought on by the supplementary budget "In 2018, it is projected to be at three percent on extended jobs and increased income, despite a downturn in investment."

Consumer prices are expected to gain 1.9 percent this year, up sharply from the previous year's one percent, with the current account contracting to $72 billion from $98.7 billion due to increased imports and a drop in the number of foreign tourists.

The outlook for both 2017 and 2018 is slightly higher than the 2.8 percent gains tallied in 2015 and 2016, but lower than 2014's 3.3 percent.

The finance ministry explained that the 11 trillion won ($9.87 billion) supplementary budget that will focus on job creation and social welfare expansion will help the economy reach three percent growth for the first time in three years.

Deputy Finance Minister Lee Chan-woo said in a press conference held last Friday, "We see the extra government spending will help the economy move up by 0.2 percentage point. We will safely reach the three percent target when we improve our economy through an income-led growth system."