1201 GMT July 25 2017

News ID: 197297
Published: 0913 GMT 25 Jul 2017

Trump urges Republican unity on healthcare vote

Trump urges Republican unity on healthcare vote
JIM LO SOALZO/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

On the eve of Tuesday’s crucial vote in the Senate, US President Donald Trump urged Republicans to come together to make Obamacare a thing of the past.

His efforts to ‘repeal and replace’ have so far not run smoothly, euronews.com reported.

So Trump made a last-ditch plea at the White House, in front of families he said had been hurt by his predecessor’s signature healthcare law.

“Obamacare has been for them a nightmare,” Trump said.

“There is still time to do the right thing and for Senate Republicans this is their chance to keep their promise.

“To every member of the Senate I say this, the American people have waited long enough and there’s been enough talk and no action. Now is the time for action.”

The Senate will vote on whether to open debate on an overhaul.

But Republicans are divided between moderates who fear low-income Americans will lose health insurance under new proposals and conservatives who want even deeper cuts to Obamacare.

Battling brain cancer, Senator John McCain is returning to the US capitol to play what could be a key role in keeping the Republican plan afloat.

With Washington still reeling from the news of McCain’s illness, he announced his return on Twitter.

 

Donald Trump
KeyWords
Donald Trump
Republicans
Vote
 
