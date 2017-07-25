Pakistan irked by US withholding military funds

News ID: 197299 Published: 0959 GMT 25 Jul 2017

KAMRAN YOUSAF /PRESS TV

Fresh cracks appear in ties between Pakistan and the United States after Washington withheld the remainder of a military reimbursement fund to Islamabad. The Pentagon suspended the payment on account of Pakistan’s lack of action against terror groups in the northwest of the country. PRESSTV’s Kamran Yousaf has the details.

