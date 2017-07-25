RSS
1201 GMT July 25 2017

News ID: 197299
Published: 0959 GMT 25 Jul 2017

Pakistan irked by US withholding military funds

KAMRAN YOUSAF /PRESS TV

Fresh cracks appear in ties between Pakistan and the United States after Washington withheld the remainder of a military reimbursement fund to Islamabad. The Pentagon suspended the payment on account of Pakistan’s lack of action against terror groups in the northwest of the country. PRESSTV’s Kamran Yousaf has the details.

KeyWords
Pakistan
US
Washington DC
 
