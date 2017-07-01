Controversial Singaporean graphic novel wins 'Oscars' of comic world

Graphic novelist Sonny Liew poses with his new book “The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye” during day two of Comic-Con International at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA on Friday, July 21, 2017. (KEVIN SULLIVAN, ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER/SCNG)

A graphic novel about the history of Singapore stirred controversy before its publication, with a senior official in the city-state once warning that it could, "potentially undermine the authority of legitimacy of the government and its public institutions."

But the Singaporean artist behind the book, Sonny Liew, continues to receive international praise, CNN reported.

Last Friday, Liew and his graphic novel "The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye" bagged three Eisner awards ― Best Writer/Artist, Best Publication Design and Best US Edition of International Material in Asia.

The Eisner Awards are often regarded as the Oscars of the comic world. The work was also named Best International Comic at Denmark's Pingprisen Awards in June.

Liew's graphic novel has raised eyebrows in Singapore for featuring the country's first Prime Minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew, and a former opposition leader, Lim Chin Siong, as its main characters.

The story also retraces important ― and controversial ― historical events that helped shape the tightly controlled city-state, including the violent strikes and riots of 1955, the detention of left-wing politicians and trade unionists and the alleged Marxist conspiracy of 1987.

Two years ago, the National Art Council of Singapore (NAC) withdrew a previously approved 8,000 Singaporean dollar ($5,870) publishing grant for the novel, citing concerns over ‘sensitive content.’ But in an official statement released on Monday, the agency congratulated Liew "on being the first Singaporean to bag three Eisner awards."

The NAC also stated that although it had withdrawn the novel's grant because its content ‘breached’ its funding guidelines, Liew had continued to be supported in various other ways. "For example, he enjoys subsidized arts housing in the much sought-after Goodman Arts Center," the statement said.