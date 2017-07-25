RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0436 GMT July 25 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197301
Published: 1233 GMT 25 Jul 2017

Intangible cultural heritage digitalized in Yunnan

Intangible cultural heritage digitalized in Yunnan
sino-us.com

Yunnan Province in southwest China is racing against time to digitalize intangible cultural heritage on the verge of extinction.

The first group of 13 intangible cultural heritage that have owned digital identities included Meige, a kind of Yi ethnic tune, and Achimugua or goat dance, traditional folk songs with dances mastered by Lisu ethnic group, said Yin Jiayu, head of the provincial center for intangible cultural heritage protection, XINHUA reported.

The digitalization involves the recording of words, pictures, audio and videos, Yin said.

Researchers have digitalized cultural practices since 2014, and 13 programs have been uploaded to the database, according to Yin.

Successors, those who carry on the practice, are "living dictionaries" of intangible cultural heritage, Yin said, adding that Yunnan currently has more than 1,000 successors.

   
KeyWords
cultural
heritage
Yunnan
China
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0446 sec