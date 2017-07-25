Yoga closer to be inscribed in UNESCO

Yoga was inscribed in UNESCOs Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 11th session of Intergovernmental Committee held from November 28 to December 2, 2016 at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The dossier for nomination of Yoga for inclusion in the UNESCOs Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was submitted to UNESCO Headquarters before the first International Yoga Day, business-standard.com reported.

The inclusion of Yoga on the UNESCOs Representative List will contribute to the visibility of intangible cultural heritage in general and raise awareness of its importance at the local, national and international levels as its practice is universal and widespread cutting across community, class, income, gender, faith and age. Additionally, Yogas inscription on the Representative List will promote respect for cultural diversity and human creativity as it will create a commonality and a bond between and across practitioners, transmitters and the diverse communities and individuals that follow the practice.

This information was given by Dr. Mahesh Sharma, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) in a written reply in Lok Sabha.