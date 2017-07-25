Iran’s U-23 men seal second victory in senior Asian volleyball tourney

Iranian U-23 players celebrate a point in the 3-0 victory over Pakistan at the 2017 Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia, on July 25, 2017. Source: volleyball.ir

Iran’s U-23 team claimed its second win at the 2017 Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship against Pakistan in straight sets in Indonesia.

On Tuesday, Iranian volleyballers, who started the tourmanet with a 3-0 victory over Iraq, powered past Pakistan in straight sets (25-23, 25-22, 25-14) in Pool B, Tasnim News Agency reported.

Juan Cichello’s team will face Chinese Taipei later today in the last match of the Pool B. Chinese Taipei overcame Iraq 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-22) in the other Tuesday’s fixture of the group.

Amin Esmaeelnejad chipped in 20 points to make the biggest contribution to Iran’s victory with Saeed Javaheri and Sahand Allahverdian following him with eight points.

The competition is the 19th edition of the Asian meet. The biennial competition is organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC).

The tournament started in Surabaya, Indonesia, on July 24 and will continue until August 1. It will be the second time that Indonesia hosts the tournament after the 2007 Asian Championship.

A total of 16 national teams, divided into four groups of four teams, are taking part in the competition.