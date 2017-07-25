Chelsea’s Kenedy sent home from China tour

Kenedy issued an apology for his comments, saying any offence caused by now-deleted posts was “not intentional”. Photo by: DARREN WALSH/GETTY IMAGES

Chelsea sent Kenedy home from its preseason tour following the Brazilian's social media comments before a match in China.

The club had "solemnly and sincerely" apologized after fans accused the 21-year-old of xenophobia and racism, BBC Sport reported.

He made the comments in Instagram posts before a 3-0 preseason win over Arsenal, during which fans booed him.

Kenedy later apologized but will now play no further part in the tour and has returned to the UK.

He put two videos on Instagram, one featuring an expletive about China and another of a sleeping security guard with a phrase which translated as: "Wake up, China. You idiot."

In the wake of the incident, writing on social media, Kenedy said he was sorry if "someone was sad because I used an expression". He added it was "no racism, just an expression".

Chelsea said in a statement prior to him being sent home that the player, signed from Fluminense in 2015, had been "strongly reprimanded and disciplined".

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from," Chelsea club added. "His behavior does not represent the entire team and does not align with our expectations and strict requirements of the young players."

On Sunday, Chelsea arrived in Singapore as part of its preseason tour in Asia.