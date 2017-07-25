Injury may rule Djokovic out of U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic had to pull out of the 2017 Wimbledon quarterfinal tie against Tomas Berdych due to an elbow injury on July 12, 2017. Source: GETTY IMAGES

Former world number one Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the U.S. Open due to his elbow injury, Serbian media reported, citing the country's Davis Cup team doctor.

Djokovic retired hurt during the quarterfinals at Wimbledon and said he was considering taking a break from playing to recover from the long-standing injury to his right elbow, Reuters reported.

Serbia's Sportski Zurnal reported that the 30-year-old could face up to 12 weeks on the sidelines.

"He has a bruised bone due to excessive playing," it quoted Zdenko Milinkovic as saying.

The 12-times grand slam champion won the U.S. Open in 2011 and 2015. This year's tournament begins on August 28.

Britain's The Times said Djokovic would make a decision about his playing schedule over the next 24 hours and that an announcement would be made at a news conference in Belgrade this week.

"We are doing different checks and getting opinions from more than one doctor," The Times quoted his spokesman as saying.

Djokovic has appeared in 51 straight grand slams since his debut at the 2005 Australian Open.

Murray back in training

Andy Murray's chances of playing at Flushing Meadows would appear more positive, with the Scot continuing his rehabilitation from a hip problem.

Murray's Wimbledon hopes were hampered by a hip injury as he limped to a five-set defeat against American Sam Querrey in the last eight.

But the world number one looks to be feeling more positive about his troublesome hip after posting an Instagram video on Monday of him hitting balls against a practice wall.

The 30-year-old also posted a photo last week of himself and his physio Shane Annun during a rehab session at a swimming pool.

Murray is due to play at the Canadian Open, which starts on August 7, and then the Cincinnati Masters before the start of the U.S. Open.