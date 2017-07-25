RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0437 GMT July 25 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197308
Published: 1428 GMT 25 Jul 2017

Sources: Egypt court sentences dozens of anti-government protesters to life

Sources: Egypt court sentences dozens of anti-government protesters to life

An Egyptian criminal court sentenced 43 activists to life in prison on Tuesday, judicial sources said, in a retrial of anti-government protesters who clashed with authorities in late 2011.

Mass trials have been common since the army deposed former president Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following nationwide demonstrations. Both local and international rights groups have repeatedly voiced criticism, Reuters wrote.

The 43 defendants had been charged with rioting, vandalism and attacking security forces during clashes with police and the army in Cairo in December 2011, in which at least 17 people were killed and almost 2,000 were wounded.

The defendants were also fined more than 17 million Egyptian pounds ($948,661) combined for vandalizing public property during the clashes.

Nine others were sentenced to 10 years in prison and one to five years, while 92 were acquitted, in the case that was dubbed by local media "cabinet clashes", a reference to the cabinet building where the unrest occurred.

The defendants can appeal their verdicts to a higher court. Life sentences in Egypt last 25 years.

The case was retried because initial verdicts in 2015 had been issued while the defendants were in abstentia.

The clashes broke out near the cabinet and parliament buildings in the Egyptian capital months after the Arab Spring uprising that ousted former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak.

   
KeyWords
Egypt
life
court
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0388 sec