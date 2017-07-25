RSS
Published: 1416 GMT 25 Jul 2017

Intelligence minister: No power allowed to infiltrate into Iran

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY

Iran’s Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi made assurances that the country’s intelligence forces would not allow any power to make inroads into the Islamic Republic.

In a speech in the northwestern city of Ardebil on Monday night, Alavi highlighted the good security situation in Iran and said over the past four years, more than 120 terrorist attacks have been thwarted in the country, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The minister further emphasized that all the perpetrators of the foiled terror attacks have been either killed or arrested.  

He added that no place in the country is plagued with insecurity, adding that the intelligence forces will not allow any power to infiltrate into the country and carry out acts of sabotage.

Iran is considered by many experts as the “island of stability” in a region which faces many security challenges.

 

   
