IRNA, Al-Jazeera discuss further cooperation

Managing Director of the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) Mohammad Khoddadi and Al-Jazeera Media Network’s Director General Mostefa Souag met in Doha to discuss ways to develop cooperation between the two media outlets.

During their meeting, Khoddadi and Souag emphasized the need for using the media to create an atmosphere of peace, friendship and convergence, IRNA reported.

Khoddadi stressed the need for exchanging information by relying on primary sources to present a real image of developments.

Khoddadi said that any attempt to block free stream of information or taking any action to prevent dissemination of information or free activities by the media are doomed to fail, since such actions tend to be impossible and futile in the face of today's explosion of information technology.

He added the Iranian media are seriously trying to use information as a tool to foster more convergence and mutual understanding and to enhance peace and security.

Calling Iran an important country with ancient history, Souag also stressed the need for everyone and especially all the media to help promote peace and friendship between nations.

Khoddadi is in Doha on an invitation by Qatar National Human Rights Committee, to participate in a freedom of speech conference in the Qatari capital.