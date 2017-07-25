N. Korea official: 'We don't care' about US travel ban

Washington's ban on US citizens travelling to North Korea will have no effect on the country's tourism industry and Pyongyang does not care about it "at all", a senior development official said Tuesday.

The measure is due to be enacted this week and once it goes into force US passports will no longer be valid for travel to the country, which is subject to multiple sets of United Nations sanctions over its nuclear and missile program, AFP wrote.

Around 5,000 Western tourists visit the North each year, tour companies say, with Americans numbering about 20 percent of them. Standard one-week trips cost about $2,000.

But Han Chol-Su, vice-director of the Wonsan Zone Development Corporation, denied that the loss of business would have any impact.

"If the US government says Americans cannot come to this country, we don't care a bit," he said in Pyongyang.

Washington announced the move after the death of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was sentenced to 15 years' hard labor in the North for trying to steal a propaganda poster.

Warmbier was sent home in a mysterious coma last month -– Pyongyang said he had contracted botulism -– and died soon afterwards.

Han's organization is trying to promote the Wonsan-Mount Kumgang International Tourist Zone, a grandiose vision of a tourism hub on the east coast.

He said Washington's move was politically motivated. "The US has been continuing with sanctions against us but we don't care at all," he said.

Pyongyang officials consistently say that sanctions against their country have no effect on it.