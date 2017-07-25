Iran holds talks with foreign firms on developing Caspian Sea oilfields

Iran's Khazar Exploration and Production Company (KEPCO) announced on Tuesday that it has held talks with foreign energy companies on developing oilfields in the Caspian Sea.

Head of KEPCO's International Affairs Department Ramin Khodafarin said the company has negotiated with representatives of energy funds and firms from Norway, Russia and China which are involved in oil and gas exploration, IRNA reported.

He said KEPCO has set up a committee to attract investment and meet the objectives of Caspian Sea developmental plans. It has also been in talks with international companies on conducting exploration and drilling activities.

In recent decades, Iran has focused on developing oil and gas fields in the Persian Gulf since oil exploration and drilling operations in the Caspian Sea require huge financial resources and modern technology.

Nonetheless, the signing of a nuclear deal between Iran and the major world powers in 2015 which led to the lifting of sanctions against the Islamic Republic in January 2016, has paved the ground for placing importance to energy fields in the Caspian Sea.

Since the removal of sanctions, top Iranian hotels have been teeming with foreign delegations seeking to either boost or resume ties with Tehran.

KEPCO is a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) founded in January 1998. Its activities include exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the South Caspian Sea.

According to KEPCO, it supervises all the contracts signed by local and international companies on exploration and development of hydrocarbon reserves in the area including environmental issues. The company is committed to the development of Caspian Sea's oil and gas reserves.