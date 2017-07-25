Hezbollah: Syria border purge of terror group 85% complete

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement said its battle to eliminate members of the foreign-sponsored and Takfiri Jabhat Fatah al-Sham – previously known as the Nusra Front – terror group from the Syria-Lebanon border is 85 percent complete as it continued its campaign to take their last remaining footholds on the frontier.

Hezbollah’s media bureau announced in a statement on Tuesday that resistance fighters regained control over Komail plains as well as Hamoudi, Baidar and Shoabat al-Nihla areas on the outskirts of the northeastern border town of Arsal, located 124 kilometers (77 miles) northeast of the capital Beirut, on Tuesday, Press TV reported.

Lebanon-based Arabic-language Al-Manar television network later broadcast a video footage, showing the hideout of the self-proclaimed Fatah al-Sham governor of the strategic Al-Qalamoun region in Wadi al-Kheil.

A Press TV correspondent in Arsal also said Hezbollah artillery units have been shelling terrorist positions in the area since Tuesday morning as Fatah al-Sham extremists are fleeing to save their lives.

She added that the operation has inflicted heavy losses on militant ranks, noting that Hezbollah fighters have raised the movement’s flag and the Lebanese flag in the areas in which they have dislodged Fatah al-Sham terrorists.

The Arabic-language Al-Joumhouria (The Republic) daily newspaper, quoting an unnamed security source, reported on Monday that the Lebanese Army has adopted precautionary measures along Arsal in the wake of suggestions that militants may attempt to kidnap military personnel.

Hezbollah launched a major push last Friday to clear both sides of Lebanon's border with Syria from “armed terrorists.”

In August 2014, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham and Daesh terrorist groups overran the eastern Lebanese town of Arsal, killing a number of Lebanese forces. They took 30 soldiers hostage, most of whom have been released.

Since then, Hezbollah and the Lebanese military have been defending Lebanon on the country’s northeastern frontier against foreign-backed terrorist groups from neighboring Syria.

Hezbollah fighters have fended off several Daesh attacks inside Lebanon. They have also been providing assistance to Syrian Army forces to counter the ongoing foreign-sponsored militancy.