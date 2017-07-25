Hamas calls for urgent intervention to stop Israel’s Judaization

Hamas spokesman Husam Badran warned in a statement on Tuesday that Israel is seeking to impose a new status quo in the holy site.

The statement was issued in condemnation of Israel’s cutting down several trees and removal of historical stones near the Lions' Gate – commonly known by the Arabic name Bab al-Asbat in Arabic – earlier in the day.

Badran highlighted that young Palestinian men have made considerable residences in Jerusalem al-Quds in their struggle to defend their nation’s holy sites and dignity.

Time has come to safeguard these sacrifices through all possible means, he stated.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli authorities removed metal detectors installed at the Bab al-Asbat and Bab al-Nather entrances of al-Aqsa Mosque compound, but kept surveillance cameras to monitor Muslim worshipers..

Israeli authorities installed metal detectors, turnstiles, and additional security cameras in the compound following a deadly shooting attack more than a week ago.

On July 14, three Palestinians opened fire on Israeli forces at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, killing two of them before being shot dead.

Palestinian worshipers have strongly condemned Israel’s new restrictive measures at al-Aqsa Mosque, engaging in bitter clashes with Israeli military forces.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the ongoing tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint Islamic site, which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.