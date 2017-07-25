RSS
0437 GMT July 25 2017

News ID: 197326
Published: 1558 GMT 25 Jul 2017

Iran urges end to use of terrorism as means

Iran urges end to use of terrorism as means

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has denounced a powerful terrorist explosion in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, saying the only way to fight violence is stopping the use of terrorism as a means.

"We believe that the only way to get rid of the wave of violence and terror in the region and the world is to deal with this ominous phenomenon sincerely,” Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday.

Iran also believes that the renunciation of the use of terrorism as a means for political purposes and based on double standards would end acts of violence and terror, he added.

He emphasized that resorting to violence and terrorism emanates from a decadent ideology that has nothing to say but the rhetoric of force and violence.

The Iranian spokesperson also expressed his sympathy with the Pakistani government, nation and the bereaved families of the victims of the Monday terrorist attack.

At least 26 were killed and more than 54 others injured in the blast hitting a bustling main road in the south of Lahore on Monday.

The bombing was claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, in a message sent to the media by its spokesman Muhammad Khurassani.

Iran condemns Taliban attack on Afghan hospital

The Iranian spokesman also on Tuesday denounced a deadly attack on a hospital in Afghanistan’s central Ghor Province.

Qassemi extended his condolences to the Afghan government and nation as well as the families of the “heinous crime.”

At least 35 people were killed when heavily-armed Taliban militants launched a deadly attack on the hospital in Ghor late Sunday.

Local media reported that Taliban militants had set the local hospital alight and killed those inside without giving any casualty figures.

In recent months, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, which is wreaking havoc mainly in Iraq and Syria, has been making inroads in Pakistan and Afghanistan through alliances with local militant outfits.

 

 

   
Iran
terrorism
Foreign Ministry
 
