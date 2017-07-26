RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0516 GMT July 26 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197337
Published: 0418 GMT 26 Jul 2017

Learning to lie comes easy to psychopaths

Learning to lie comes easy to psychopaths
UPI

New research suggested people with psychopathic traits aren't innately better liars but are better at learning to lie.

Psychologists at the University of Hong Kong (UHK) had study participants give a series truth and untruthful answers about whether or not they recognized subjects in a collection of photographs, UPI reported.

Cues alerted participants whether or not to respond truthfully or untruthfully to each photograph.

Participants performed each test twice. In between, the volunteers were trained on how to lie more effectively.

How quickly study participants gave an untruthful answer when prompted served as proxy for a participant's ability to lie.

Researchers found only those who revealed evidence of psychopathic tendencies in pre-study personal tests showed significant improvements in their ability to lie.

When prompted to give an untruthful answer, their response times were significantly faster after undergoing training.

In other words, psychopaths — or people with psychopathic personality traits — were better at learning to lie.

Dr. Tatia Lee, a cognitive scientist at UHK, said, "The stark contrast between individuals with high and low levels of psychopathic traits in lying performance following two training sessions is remarkable, given that there were no significant differences in lying performance between the two groups prior to training.”

Lee and her colleagues published their findings in the journal Translational Psychiatry.

Researchers believe the differences in deceitfulness could be explained by how brains process untruthful information.

When someone lies, their brain has to suppress and reverse the truthful information.

Lee said, "Thus, lying requires a series of processes in the brain including attention, working memory, inhibitory control and conflict resolution which we found to be reduced in individuals with high levels of psychopathic traits.”

Those with low-levels of psychopathic traits had to work extra hard to suppress truthful information.

Lee added, "The additional 'effort' it took their brains to process untruthful responses may be one of the reasons why they didn't improve their lying speed.”

   
KeyWords
Learning
lie
comes
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0694 sec