Italy's industrial turnover rises by 1.5% in May

Italy's industrial sector posted a significant growth in May, according to latest data released by the National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT).

The seasonally-adjusted industrial turnover rose by 1.5 percent compared to April, and by 7.6 percent on an annual basis. The average turnover of the last three months compared to the previous quarter also increased by 0.9 percent, said ISTAT, Xinhua reported.

Metallurgy, production of computer, electronics and optical goods, and vehicle production were sectors showing the highest annual growth in May, increasing by 14.1 percent, 12.1 percent, and 10.9 percent respectively, it said.

Industrial orders in May registered a significant increase as well. The seasonally-adjusted new orders index rose by 4.3 percent compared to April. On an annual basis, new orders increased by 13.7 percent, according to ISTAT.