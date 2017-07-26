Unqualified teachers in UK rise by 62 percent

Unqualified teachers in schools have risen by 62 percent in four years, as headteachers struggle to cope amid a crisis in recruitment.

More than half a million pupils in state-funded schools are being taught by unqualified teachers, according to new analysis by the Labor Party, telegraph.co.uk wrote.

The number of unqualified teachers has risen from 14,800 in 2012 to 24,000 in 2016, data from the DfE School workforce survey shows. Labor claims that up to 613,000 children are taught by unqualified teachers, assuming an average class size of 25.5 children.

Previously, state-funded schools could only employ people with ‘Qualified Teacher Status (QTS)’, meaning they have been trained and approved as meeting a range of standards.

But in 2012 the rules were changed to allow free schools and academies to recruit unqualified teachers on the basis that it would give them more freedom to employ professionals — such as scientists, engineers and musicians — and experienced teachers from overseas.

Shadow schools minister Mike Kane, a former teacher, accused the government of ‘failing in their most basic of tasks’ by ‘relying on unqualified teachers to plug the gaps’.

He said: "Unqualified teachers have no guaranteed training in safeguarding children, controlling a class or adapting teaching to respond to the strengths and needs of all pupils."

Kane said the government's decision to change the rules on employing unqualified teachers was ‘permanently threatening standards’ in the classroom.

"There is nothing more important to a good education than excellent teaching. The Tories' failure on teacher recruitment is putting school standards at risk and it's our children who will pay for their mess," he said.

Earlier this month it emerged that the Department for Education (DfE) plans to spend £10 million on hiring 600 foreign teachers in an attempt to address the ‘acute’ shortage of teachers in Maths, Physics and Modern Languages. The DfE has failed to meet its targets for recruiting maths and physics teachers every year for the past five years.