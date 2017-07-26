Palestine envoy to UN: Al-Aqsa crisis at tipping point

Riyad Mansour urges Security Council to protect Palestinians and their holy sites from Israel's 'destructive agenda'.

The Palestinian envoy to the UN has told the Security Council that al-Aqsa Mosque compound crisis in East Jerusalem is at a tipping point, urging the council members to help protect Palestinians and their holy sites from Israel's reckless and destructive agenda, aljazeera.com

Riyad Mansour warned in his speech to the Council on Tuesday that the stoking of a religious conflict is rapidly unfolding as Israel persists its illegal actions in occupied East Jerusalem.

He accused Israel of "aggressive behavior and provocative violation" of the historic status quo at the Muslim-administered al-Aqsa Mosque compound, referring to a brief closure of the holy site after a deadly shooting there that was followed by installation of CCTV cameras and metal detectors.

"We are clearly at the tipping point," he said. "We must therefore again warn against the dangers of such provocations and incitement, and fuelling of yet another cycle of violence which will surely have far-reaching consequences."