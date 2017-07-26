Russian-Chinese drills practice strategic deterrence against any aggression

The Type 052D destroyer Hefei of the Chinese Navy arrives in Baltiysk for the 2017 Naval Cooperation Russia-China drills. (SPUTNIK/ IGOR ZAREMBO)

On Monday, Russian and Chinese warships kicked off the active naval stage of the Maritime Cooperation 2017 drills in the Baltic Sea, an area of heavy presence of NATO battleships. Experts, interviewed by Sputnik, said that the naval drills are not aimed against any third country, but practice strategic deterrence against any potential aggression.

The Chinese naval group, which includes the Hefei guided missile destroyer, the Yuncheng frigate and the Lomahu supply ship, entered the Russian Navy port of Baltiysk on Friday, becoming the first Chinese naval group to pay a visit to the Baltic Sea.

In total, about 10 ships, including the Russian corvettes Steregushchiy and Boikiy, over a dozen planes and helicopters and hundreds of sailors are involved in the drills, which include training in anti-ship, anti-sub and anti-aircraft defense, as well as sea lane defense, search and rescue and anti-piracy operations. These are the first naval exercises the two countries hold in the Baltic Sea.

After completing the active phase of the exercises, Russia invited Chinese vessels to travel to St. Petersburg to take part in celebrations marking Russia’s Navy Day, which falls on the last Sunday of July.