RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0945 GMT July 26 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197350
Published: 0619 GMT 26 Jul 2017

Zarif: Lebanese Army victory, a lesson for Islamic world

Zarif: Lebanese Army victory, a lesson for Islamic world
FATEMEH BAHRAMI/ANADOLU AGENCY/GETTY IMAGES

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Lebanese Army and resistance victory in Arsal city could be a lesson for the Islamic world.

Zarif made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with members of a faction in Lebanon parliament called 'Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc', IRNA reported.

He expressed congratulations over the victory, saying it is the result of unity among all forces.

Foreign Minister pointed to recent developments in the occupied Palestine and the Zionist regime crimes in Quds, saying if the Islamic world learns a lesson and abandons its differences, the Zionists will not dare to commit such crimes.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties between Iran and Lebanon and also the latest developments in Syria, Lebanon, region and the world.

On the Fourth day of the battle for liberation of Arsal on Monday, Lebanese Resistance Forces continued to advance and take control of ‘Wadi Al-Khail’ as one of the main bases of Al-Nusrah terrorist group.

The Resistence Forces could land a hard blow on Al-Nusrah terrorist group forces and Hezbollah militants hope that the rest 25 percent of the areas still under Al-Nusrah’s control will be liberated soon.

   
KeyWords
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Lebanon
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1219 sec