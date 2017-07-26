Zarif: Lebanese Army victory, a lesson for Islamic world

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that the Lebanese Army and resistance victory in Arsal city could be a lesson for the Islamic world.

Zarif made the remarks Tuesday in a meeting with members of a faction in Lebanon parliament called 'Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc', IRNA reported.

He expressed congratulations over the victory, saying it is the result of unity among all forces.

Foreign Minister pointed to recent developments in the occupied Palestine and the Zionist regime crimes in Quds, saying if the Islamic world learns a lesson and abandons its differences, the Zionists will not dare to commit such crimes.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties between Iran and Lebanon and also the latest developments in Syria, Lebanon, region and the world.

On the Fourth day of the battle for liberation of Arsal on Monday, Lebanese Resistance Forces continued to advance and take control of ‘Wadi Al-Khail’ as one of the main bases of Al-Nusrah terrorist group.

The Resistence Forces could land a hard blow on Al-Nusrah terrorist group forces and Hezbollah militants hope that the rest 25 percent of the areas still under Al-Nusrah’s control will be liberated soon.