Venus's turbulent atmosphere

Venus is often referred to as Earth's twin because both planets share a similar size and surface composition.

Also, they both have atmospheres with complex weather systems. But that is about where the similarities end: Venus is one the most hostile places in our solar system, according to sciencedaily.com.

Its atmosphere consists of 96.5 percent carbon dioxide, with surface temperatures of constantly about 500°C.

Venus is a slowly rotating planet — it needs about 243 terrestrial days to complete one rotation.

We would expect its atmosphere to rotate with the same rhythm, but in fact it takes only four days.

This phenomenon is called superrotation and it causes substantial turbulences in the planet's atmosphere.

The scientists do not yet fully understand its origin and motor, but are working on an answer to this puzzle. The many waves in the planet's atmosphere may play an important role.

The research results were generated by an international collaboration headed by the Institute of Space and Astronautical Science, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

Experts in space and astronautical science and astrophysics from universities and institutions in Japan, Spain, Italy, and Germany are cooperating in the project.

From Germany, the Rhenish Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Cologne and the Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics at Technische Universität Berlin are involved.

The research team analyzed data generated by the spacecraft Venus Express to investigate components of Venus's complex atmosphere, including thermal measurements with regard to horizontal and vertical wave patterns.

The data also included first global measurements from the tracking of individual features in thermal emission images at 3.8 and 5.0 micrometer during 2006-2008 and 2015.

Vertical information in unison with horizontal data help to understand the nature of the observed wave patterns. The vertical information from the Vera instrument (an atmosphere experiment where radio waves sent by spacecraft Venus Express are being analyzed) could help to identify the observed waves as gravity waves. This, in turn, is crucial for the analysis of atmospheric processes.

Dr. Silvia Tellmann is Vice-Director of the Department of Planetary Research at the Rhenish Institute for Environmental Research at the University of Cologne.

She is an expert on the structure, dynamics, and circulation of planetary atmospheres and a coauthor of the study.

She said, “We were able to relate the stationary gravity waves found at higher altitudes with the surface elevations of Venus.

“Hence, the waves can be explained with wind currents caused by topographical obstacles.

“We assume that these stationary waves are substantial for the continuity of the superrotation in the atmosphere of Venus.”