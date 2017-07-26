Tillerson ‘taking a little time off’ amid exit rumors

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is ‘taking a little time off’ amid reports that he’s sick of being in Washington, a spokesperson said.

Rumors have been swirling about the former Exxon-Mobil CEO’s frustration with the Trump administration and their involvement in foreign policy decisions after two sources told CNN they wouldn’t be surprised if there was a ‘Rexit’ on the horizon.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert on Tuesday refused to say whether Tillerson was happy in his position, but she did reveal that he had been on vacation this week — despite there being numerous foreign policy issues to deal with.

“Just taking a little time off,” Nauert said. “He’s got a lot of work, he just came back from that mega trip overseas as you all well know and many of you were over there with the G20. So he’s entitled to take a few days himself.”

Nahal Toosi, a foreign affairs correspondent at Politico, tweeted that Tillerson had gone to Texas — but was still working remotely.

“He’s fine,” Toosi said. “He’s working 20 hour days, but just not in DC”

Nauert insisted Tuesday that Tillerson was perfectly fine with being Secretary of State and wasn’t going anywhere, despite the reports.

“The secretary has been very clear he intends to stay here at the State Department,” she said. “We have a lot of work that is left to be done ahead of us. He recognizes that. He’s deeply engaged in that work.”

Nauert added that Tillerson does, however, serve at the pleasure of the President, just as any Cabinet official would.

She claimed he had been planning the vacation for quite some time — and that it was in no way related to the reports of his displeasure with the White House.

“The Secretary, as do all other Cabinet officials, meets with the President and the President’s national security advisers and Cabinet members,” Nauert said. “That is something that’s normal, that’s customary. They sit down, they have a healthy dialogue and conversations about the heaviest and the weightiest foreign policy issues.”