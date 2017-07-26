President: Tehran to give due response to US new anti-Iran move

President Hassan Rouhani announced here on Wednesday that the country will surely give due response to the fresh move taken by the US Congress to impose new sanctions against Iran.

“We continue strengthening our defense power without considering others will,” President Rouhani said while addressing the cabinet session this morning, IRNA reported.

The president further urged Washington to respect the Iranian people's rights and learn from its 40-year hostility towards the country.

Referring to the US continued unfriendly behavior towards the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation, Rouhani said, “Our people are quite familiar with such hostilities and have gotten used to them and also know the ways to counter them.”

The Iranian nation, he added, well know how to stand against its enemies and also how to resist.

“The US cannot accept that a country like Iran, located in a critical region, is independent and also influential in the regional developments,” he stressed.

“They are all (the US and Western countries) concerned that Iran is not under their influence and resist their policies,” Rouhani noted.

Pointing to the US sanctions against the country, the President underlined that the sanctions will not affect the Iranian nation, will not weaken the people's and the Islamic Republic's resistance, and 'will not change our policies.'

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted for a bill of new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea on Tuesday, according to Western media.

The part of the bill concerning Iran is partially based on the US claims on Iran's ballistic missiles program.