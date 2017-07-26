Iran ranks first in sponge iron, 14th in steel production globally

Iran currently ranks first in the world in direct-reduced iron (DRI), also known as sponge iron, production and 14th in steel production, said the managing director of National Iranian Steel Company (NISCO).

Abdol-Majid Sharifi further said Iran is now the world's biggest producer of sponge iron, adding the country has produced 30 percent of the world's annual DRI since 2015, ifpnews.com reported.

The NISCO CEO put Iran's annual sponge iron production capacity at 19.5 million tons in 2013, adding the figure currently stands at 25.5 million tons.

He added with the completion of a number of new projects, currently under implementation, by October, Iran's annual sponge iron output capacity is expected to reach 31.5 million tons by March 2018.

Iran, world's 14th steel producer

He said in 2013, Iran's annual steel production capacity stood at 22 million tons.

Currently, he added, the figure stands at 31 million tons thanks to efforts of the incumbent government which took office in 2013.

It will increase by 2 million tons by mid-March 2018, he added.

Sharifi said in 2015, Iran's annual steel output exceeded 16.7 million tons and in 2016, it hit a record of more than 18 million tons. "This year's target has been set at 20 million tons."

Raw steel world ranking

Iran's performance during the first five months of 2017 shows that the country accounted for 64 percent of the Middle East's raw steel production in this time-span, Sharifi added.

As stipulated in Iran's Vision 2025, the country is expected to jump seven spots in the world ranking to No. 7 in raw steel production with an annual output capacity of 55 million tons. At present, Iran stands 14th in global ranking.

The NISCO chief said global steel production in the first five months of 2017 witnessed a 4.5-percent increase compared to the figure for the same time-span in 2016.

This comes as Iran's steel production in the same duration was 13.1 percent higher than the country's five-month output in 2016, he added.

"Iran's year-on-year steel production growth in the said period of time was three times higher than that of the world."

Latest statistics show that Iran's raw steel exports during March 21-June 21, 2017, stood at 1.675 million tons, indicating a 67-percent growth compared to the figure for the same period last year, which was 1.016 million tons.

The country's annual raw steel overseas sales are expected to exceed 15 million tons by 2025.

In 2015 and 2016, Iran exported 4.2 million tons and 6 million tons of raw steel respectively.