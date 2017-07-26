NIDC drilled 54 oil, gas wells in four months

National Iranian Drilling Company (NIDC) drilled a total of 54 offshore and onshore oil and gas wells in the four-month period from mid-March to mid-July, 2017.

Hamidreza Khoshayand, deputy head of NIDC for drilling operations, further said that in this time-span, the company drilled one exploration, 22 development and appraisal and 31 workover wells, ISNA reported.

"Of this figure, 40 wells were located in the operational territory of National Iranian South Oil Company, four pertained to Iranian Offshore Oil Company, nine were drilled within the framework of production projects undertaken by Petroleum Engineering and Development Company and one was drilled at the order of National Iranian Oil Company's Exploration Directorate."

He pointed to reports presented by four NIDC directorates which said that the company has performed more than 96,000 meters of drilling operations during the four-month period.

Khoshayand noted that currently, NIDC owns 74 light, heavy and ultra-heavy onshore (71) and offshore (three) drilling rigs, adding more than 15 percent of the company's rigs are currently operating in Iranian oilfields shared with neighboring states.

He said in this duration, round-the-clock efforts by NIDC staff and experts led to the completion of drilling operations of eight wells 143 days ahead of schedule, which is a significant achievement.

He said during March 21-July 22, 2017, drilling rigs NIDC's No. 50 and No. 75 managed to finish their projects 16 days and 12 days, respectively, earlier than the deadline set by the employer.