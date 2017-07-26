Algerian festival official hails Iran presence as priceless

The Algerian secretary of the 10th International Arab Film Festival described Iran’s participation as an invaluable opportunity for his fellow countrymen.

Ibrahim Seddiqi added that Iranian director Jamal Shorjeh was appointed to select the actors of an Algerian film 'Ahmed Bay', praising the filmmaker for his cinematic skills, IRNA wrote.

The festival that kicked off in Oran, Algeria on July 25 and will run until July 31 is screening 31 Arab films in its main competition, including features, short movies and documentaries.

Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Jordan, Palestine, Iraq, Lebanon, Syria, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Mauritania are participating in the event, which is presenting movies depicting the Arab world’s realities.

This year’s festival will honor Egyptian actor Ezzat El Alaily, Algerian actor Hassan bin Zrari, Algerian actress Nadia Talbi and Algerian director Moussa Haddad.

The festival will also pay tribute to late cineastes including Egyptian actress Karima Mokhtar, Algerian actor Hassan el-Hassani, Algerian writer Mouloud Mammeri and Palestinian critic Bashar Ibrahim.

The Oran-based annual event is the only major festival devoted exclusively to Arab films.