Iran inks deal with Russia on Sukhoi jet purchase

Representatives of Iran's Defense Ministry have signed a contract with Russia for the purchase of several Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes.

The contract was signed at a meeting between representatives of Russian and Iranian defense authorities at the MAKS Air Show in the city of Zhukovsky, near Moscow, Sputnik reported.

Russia signed contracts worth a total of $6.7 billion at the air show.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, co-chairman of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission, had said in April that the two countries have an agreement on supplying 12 SSJ100 planes and could sign a contract for another 30 jets in the future.

The Sukhoi Superjet 100 is a modern fly-by-wire twin-engine regional jet with 108 (all economy) passenger seats. With development initiated in 2000, the airliner was designed and spearheaded by Sukhoi. On April 21, 2011, the Superjet 100 undertook its first commercial passenger flight.