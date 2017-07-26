Iran U-23 side wins third in a row in Asian volleyball meet

Iran’s U-23 team overcame Chinese Taipei 3-0 on July 26, 2017 to win the Pool B of the 2017 Asian Senior Men's Volleyball Championship in Surabaya, Indonesia. Source: volleyball.ir

Sports Desk

Iran’s U-23 team claimed third successive victory at the 2017 Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship in Indonesia as the two-time Asian champion eased past Chinese Taipei 3-0 (25-20, 30-28, 25-21).

Both sides went into the final Pool B fixture of the competition on the back of two previous straight-set victories over Iraq and Pakistan.

The top spot of the group was at stake and the Iranians rose up to the occasion to win third in a row and book their place in the last eight of the competition.

Chipping in 14 points, Amin Esmaeelnejad was once again Iran’s most valuable player as he was in the preceding game against Pakistan.

Iran’s coach Juan Manuel Cichello praised his young players’ efforts during the competition, saying, “We have a group of young and inexperienced players within our side, so it is a joyful achievement to qualify as the group winners,”

“We are going to play against China and Australia in the next round and there will be much to learn from those fixtures.” The Argentine added.

Next for Iran is three group phase encounters against China, Australia and again Chinese Taipei at the quarterfinals.