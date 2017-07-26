Monaco to negotiate over Mbappe’s contract extension

Real Madrid believes the club can seal the signing of Kylian Mbappe. Photo by: VALENTIN FLAURAUD/EPA

Monaco is in talks with Kylian Mbappe over a contract extension for the 18-year-old striker, said the French club's vice president.

Mbappe, one of the most sought-after talents in football, has been strongly linked with a move to Real Madrid, BBC Sport reported.

Manchester City has also been linked, but BBC Sport understands the club is reluctant to pay the reported €180 million (£160 million) asking price.

Vadim Vasilyev said Monaco has had several "serious" enquiries.

But he added, "We are in discussions over a contract extension with Kylian and we hope to reach an agreement."

Earlier in July, Monaco accused some of Europe's top clubs of making illegal approaches to the French champion’s teenage striker.

The Ligue 1 club said in a statement that "important European clubs" had made contact with the France international without the club’s permission.

Monaco may ask world governing body FIFA and the French league to consider disciplinary action but FIFA has said it is yet to receive a complaint.

BBC Sport understands Manchester City is the only English club accused.