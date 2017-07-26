Standoff at Aqsa after metal detectors removed

A tense standoff was underway between Israel and Muslim worshippers at a Beit-ul-Moqaddas holy site Wednesday despite the removal of metal detectors, with concerns of major unrest later this week if a resolution is not found.

Muslims have refused to enter the site and have prayed in the streets outside for more than a week after Israel installed new security measures at the Haram al-Sharif compound, AFP reported.

The measures followed a gunfight that killed two Israeli policemen and three Palestinians and included metal detectors at entrances.

Palestinians view the move as Israel asserting further control over the site, which houses the revered Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock.

Protests and deadly unrest have erupted in the days since, with clashes breaking out around the compound in Beit-ul-Moqaddas’ Old City and in the occupied West Bank, leaving five Palestinians dead.

A Palestinian also stabbed four Israelis in a settlement in the West Bank last week, killing three of them.

There are concerns the main weekly Muslim prayers on Friday – which typically draw thousands to Al-Aqsa – will lead to serious clashes between protesters and Israeli forces.

Following intensive international diplomacy and warnings of the potential of wider unrest, Israel removed the metal detectors in the predawn hours of Tuesday.

Cameras installed in the wake of the attack on the police were also removed.

Railings installed at the site's entrance before the metal detectors were removed have also remained in place.

The railings and suspicions over what new measures Israel is planning have led Palestinian and Muslim leaders to continue to call for a boycott of the site, and worshippers have heeded the call.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who announced a freeze on contacts with Israel last week over the dispute, said Tuesday the suspension would continue until the site was returned to the way it was before the crisis began.