Adobe architecture area identified in northeastern Iran

Ancient adobe structures and remains of plaster on some walls have been identified in an area extending 150 hectares in Quchan, Khorasan Razavi Province.

Research Institute of Iran's Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization (ICHHTO) quoted the head of the archeological team working on Tass Tappeh, Azita Mirzaei as saying the dimensions and form of the adobe buildings discovered are comparable to those of Tass Tappeh building.

Tass Tappeh historical site, which includes an adobe castle spread over an area of two hectares and its peripheral environment, were identified during studies conducted in the area, she added.

She pointed out that preliminary studies show the existence of architectural structures in the northern section of the sites, adding that further investigations are being conducted to determine whether the architectural structures were related to Tass Tappeh building or they were separate monuments.