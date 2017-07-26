Iran, Russia discuss construction of new units in Bushehr nuclear plant

A meeting on nuclear cooperation between Iran and Russia focused on construction of the second and third units of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in south of Iran, spokesman for Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

He made the remarks after talks with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and the company’s Deputy Director General for International Relations Nikolai Spasskiy in Moscow on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

Tehran and Moscow enjoy good cooperation in the area of nuclear energy, Kamalvandi said, adding that the two sides intend to increase the pace of implementation of nuclear projects.

The AEOI official said his talks with the Russian officials focused on the construction of new units of the Bushehr plant, noting that preliminary steps have been taken and the process is going through on schedule.

“We don't lag behind, but I think we are going to make shorter the time of implementation of the projects,” said Kamalvandi.

Referring to development of the plant’s first unit, the official said its operation did face long delay due to the Western sanctions against the country.

However, he noted, the country could resolve the problems and manage to launch the first unit.

On Iran's achievements in the nuclear fuel cycle, the AEOI spokesman said the Islamic Republic masters the know-how on development of the nuclear fuel cycle.

Iran is self-sufficient in some parts of the nuclear fuel cycle, but in some other parts, the country needs international cooperation.

Iran’s only nuclear power plant in Bushehr, which produces 1,000 megawatts of electricity, became officially operational and was connected to Iran’s national grid in September 2011.

The Russian-Iranian agreement on the civil use of nuclear energy, followed by a deal to construct Iran’s first nuclear power plant, dates back to 1992.

In 2014, the two countries signed an agreement on building two new nuclear reactors on the Bushehr site.

In November that year, Tehran and Moscow also struck a deal to build eight more nuclear power plants in Iran.